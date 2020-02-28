The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
President Rivlin will not be quarantined following Australia trip

In view of the guidelines set down by the Health Ministry, there is currently no ban on travel to and from Australia.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
FEBRUARY 28, 2020 13:14
President Rivlin with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (photo credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)
President Rivlin with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
(photo credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin will not have to be quarantined following his return from Australia.
A report from the President's spokesperson stated that Rivlin had telephoned Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman, following his meeting with Australian Minister Scott Morrison. During the conversation, Rivlin conveyed Australia's concerns at the possibility that the State of Israel, as opposed to the rest of the world, would require those returning to Australia to be quarantined and that Israeli citizens would be warned not to travel to Australia,  and was widely misinterpreted by the Israeli media.
This led to erroneous reporting and caused a major headache to the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv. 
The Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission, Steven Yates, double-checked with Israel's Health Ministry which provided him with guidelines in English for travelers from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Macau, South Korea, Japan or Italy in the last 14 days, and who had been there for any duration, to avoid public places including, but not limited to, schools, workplaces, public transportation, recreation and shopping, from the time of departure from the above mentioned locations.
The quarantine does not apply to travelers who only had a connecting flight.
Most people traveling between Israel and Australia travel via Hong Kong, South Korea or Thailand, taking connecting flights in both directions. The wait for a connection is almost always for several hours - sometimes as many as ten, and this may account for the erroneous interpretation by some reporters.
El Al is due to launch direct flights to Melbourne in April.
In view of the guidelines set down by the Health Ministry, there is currently no ban on travel to and from Australia.
Thus, no special polling booth will be set up at the President's Residence. President Rivlin will vote as usual on March 2, at the Yefe Nof School near his private home.


