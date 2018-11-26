50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

President of Chad pays homage at Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem

He arrived on Sunday for a trip that was kept secret until the last minute.

By
November 26, 2018 10:34
Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno visits Yad Vashem, November 26th, 2018

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno visits Yad Vashem, November 26th, 2018. (photo credit: COURTESY YAD VASHEM)

 
President of Chad Idriss Déby payed homage at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on Monday.

He arrived on Sunday for a trip that was kept secret until the last minute. Déby said his visit will enable the opening of a “new chapter” in ties between the two countries which have not had diplomatic relations for the last 46 years.

“Chad is a very important country in Africa, and a very important country for Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, standing alongside the African leader. “I am happy we are resuming our friendship,” he added, saying though diplomatic ties were cut off in 1972, cooperation – which he said will now be extended – always continued “under the radar.”

This is the first visit to Israel by a Chadian president.

 


Herb Keinon contributed to this report.



