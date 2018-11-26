President of Chad pays homage at Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno visits Yad Vashem, November 26th, 2018.
(photo credit: COURTESY YAD VASHEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
President of Chad Idriss Déby payed homage at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on Monday.
He arrived on Sunday for a trip that was kept secret until the last minute. Déby said his visit will enable the opening of a “new chapter” in ties between the two countries which have not had diplomatic relations for the last 46 years.
“Chad is a very important country in Africa, and a very important country for Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, standing alongside the African leader. “I am happy we are resuming our friendship,” he added, saying though diplomatic ties were cut off in 1972, cooperation – which he said will now be extended – always continued “under the radar.”
This is the first visit to Israel by a Chadian president.
Herb Keinon contributed to this report.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>