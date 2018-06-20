Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. Jewry clash over Jewish Agency head

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American Jewish leaders sparred Wednesday over who will replace Natan Sharansky as head of the Jewish Agency.



Jewish Agency Board of Governors head Michael Siegal, who heads the search committee, told Netanyahu that the committee wants to give the job to Opposition leader Isaac Herzog. The committee voted eight to one in favor of Herzog Wednesday morning.





Netanyahu responded that he wants to give the job to his political ally, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.The seach committee met with two candidates Wednesday: Herzog and Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai. It is possible that if one of the Zionist Union MKs gets the job, there will have to be a reshuffle of posts in the World Zionist Organization. The committee will meet again in Jerusalem Thursday morning.Herzog's associates have repeatedly denied that he is interested in the job. They also said Tuesday night that no meeting with the search committee was scheduled - hours ahead of when the meeting took place.Netanyahu's associates have also not been truthful. One said in a private conversation that the prime minister had a mystery candidate for the post who has not been the subject of speculation.But Netanyahu ultimately endorsed Steinitz, who was on the list of six candidates for the position that The Jerusalem Post revealed exclusively in November. That list also included Herzog and Shai, as well as Deputy Minister Michael Oren, who has not decided yet whether he wants the job and former ambassador to the UN Ron Prosor, who may be interviewed for the post, even though he is abroad.Sharansky intends to leave his post next week, when the Board of Governors meets, after nine years as agency chairman.