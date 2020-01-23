Putin-Netanyahu meeting with Naama Issachar family begins

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived for a working breakfast at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence on Thursday morning.Putin arrived in Israel on Thursday for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem, where he will give an address. He will return to Russia later the same day.Netanyahu thanked Putin for “the strong connection between Russia and Israel that serves our nations, our countries and peace and stability in the region. Welcome to Jerusalem.”Putin said that he has long wanted to visit Israel again.“I am certain that this will help promote our bilateral relations, and of course today we will remember the victims of the Holocaust,” Putin said.Netanyahu plans to discuss Iran’s nuclear program with Putin, as well as ways to reinforce the deconfliction system between Israel and Russia in Syria.In addition, they will discuss the case of Naama Issachar, 26, an American-Israeli serving a 7.5-year sentence in a Moscow prison for alleged possession of 9.5 grams of cannabis. Netanyahu has officially asked Putin for a humanitarian pardon of Issachar.Issachar’s mother, Yaffa, is expected to enter for part of the meeting between the leaders, together with the Patriarch Theopilus III, of the Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, who facilitated the meeting between Yaffa Issachar and Putin.Later, Netanyahu, Putin and President Reuven Rivlin will dedicate a new monument in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park to the victims of the Nazis’ siege on Leningrad, now known as Saint Petersburg. An estimated 600,000 to 1.5 million residents of the city perished in the 900-day blockade, among them tens of thousands of Jews, many of whom enlisted in the Red Army or joined volunteer militias who defended the city.World War II veterans and blockade survivors plan to attend the ceremony in addition to Netanyahu, Putin and other dignitaries.The Memorial Candle monument was installed in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park, and was designed by a team of Israeli and Russian architects. The 8.5 m. brass steel column has a cast bronze element representing a candle that is illuminated at nighttime to give the effect of an eternally burning flame.