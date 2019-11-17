Prime minister's son is looking to rent in Jerusalem

It's a cliché by now that young Jerusalemites tend to forsake the city of their birth for the more alluring nightlife scene in Tel Aviv, but Avner Netanyhu, the prime minister's younger son, is staying close to home, and according to reports in the Pnai Plus and Mako websites, is looking for an apartment for himself and his girlfriend, Noy Bar.In a Facebook post, Avner wrote: "Noy and I are looking for an apartment. Rehavia / Katamon / Nahlaot / German Colony / Beit Hakerem, 2 rooms, air-conditioned. If you have any relevant suggestions, please send details." He ended the post with two heart emojis. All of these are upscale neighborhoods and most of them are within walking distance of the prime minister's residence, in case he ever wants to drop by.In May, he posted on a Facebook Jerusalem group that he hoped to persuade Bar, a Carmiel native who was recently discharged from the army, to move with him to the capital. "My girlfriend is not a Jerusalemite, and I am dying to make her fall in love with Jerusalem, in this magical community," he wrote. She and Avner have been together for about seven months.Avner demonstrated wide knowledge of the Bible when he won the national bible quiz in 2010, but he is a secular student who simply loves his hometown. While of course Tel Aviv has more options for club goers, there is a loyal young secular Jerusalem community, who can be found in hipster pubs, galleries, arts events and cafés in Nahlaot, Musrara and other neighborhoods.Unlike his older brother, Yair, Avner has shunned the limelight and filed for a restraining order against a political activist who was haranguing him in public.