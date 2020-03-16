Prisoners manufacture over 200,000 face masks for security forces

Prisoners across the country have joined the nationwide effort to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, manufacturing and selling more than 200,000 reusable face masks to protect security personnel.To meet rising demand for protective gear, factories in three prisons operated by the Israel Prison Service have diverted their focus to producing full-face masks, which are then sold at cost price to security forces coming into direct contact with individuals confirmed or suspected to have the virus. Currently manufactured at Ayalon, Rimonim and Dekel Prisons, the face masks will serve police officers, firefighters, Magen David Adom and Health Ministry inspectors. Manufacturing lines are expected to be established at five additional prisons. In order to abide by Health Ministry guidelines, manufacturing facilities are limited to 10 workers at all times."Security forces are receiving an important product to protect their lives at cost price, and the prisoners are employed and working for a wage," said Junior Commissioner Nissim Kashi, head of the Israel Prison Service prison work program. "Even at this time of restrictions on movement and high volume of work, the prisoners find themselves contributing to the national effort in fighting the virus."