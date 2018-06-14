June 14 2018
|
Tammuz, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Proton Beam Therapy to come to Israel

Until now, Israelis in need of Proton Therapy have been sent to centers overseas, including in the United States and Austria.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 14, 2018 23:43
1 minute read.
Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman visits Inova Hospital in North Virginia.

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman visits Inova Hospital in North Virginia.. (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has ordered his ministry to finalize plans to establish a Proton Beam Therapy center in Israel. The announcement came after Litzman returned to Israel this week from a visit to the United States.

Proton therapy is a type of radiation treatment that uses a charged particle called protons to treat cancer. It is a more accurate form of radiation treatment that allows the treatment of cancerous tumors while significantly minimizing harm to nearby organs. It is especially advantageous in treating brain tumors in children.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Health Ministry estimates that approximately 250 patients will be treated annually in Israel, including 150 children. It will cost approximately $60 million to establish the center and $6 million annually to operate it.

The center will be established as an independent medical institution and will be affiliated with a hospital which can provide associated clinical services. This will ensure that patients from across the country – no matter their hospital or insurance – will be eligible for Proton treatment as deemed necessary by their doctors.

Until now, Israelis in need of Proton Therapy have been sent to centers overseas, including in the United States and Austria.


Related Content

June 14, 2018
Getting twisted with Dee Snider

By DAVID BRINN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut