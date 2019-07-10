Public transportation on Shabbat to start on July 19 in Ramat Gan

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Ramat Gan city council passed a bill on Tuesday to allow public transportation to work on Shabbat to locations such as the beach and other entertainment centers.



Ramat Gan Mayor and ex-Likud MK Carmel Shama-Hacohen put the decision up to a vote by the city's council coalition, claiming it is a "subject of conscience."

אני מברך את עיריית רמת גן על ההחלטה לאפשר תחבורה ציבורית גם בשבת. זה נעשה במינון נכון ובהתחשבות. מקווה שגם עיריות נוספות ילכו בכיוון הזה.https://t.co/9SI2UCJkH4 — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) July 9, 2019

The bill was passed with 15 members of the coalition voting in favor while six voted against, as Shama-Hacohen concluded the vote by saying that "We argued! From now on we are all loving and respectful brothers. The Jewish people depends first and foremost on its unity."According to the bill, two bus lines will begin operating on July 19 and will pass through existing bus stations across the city. The city council assured that the bus lines will not be stopping by areas sensitive to the religious community in the city.The bill received harsh criticism from United Torah Judaism heads rabbi Ya'acov Litzman and rabbi Moshe Gafni who claimed that the decision crosses a red line and that it had been made through selfish motives."The Ramat Gan city council made a shameful and disgraceful move by approving the operation of public transportation on Shabbat and Jewish holidays, while violating the status quo and ignoring the feelings of tens of thousands of religious residents of the city," the UTJ heads released in a public statement.Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman congratulated the move on Twitter, claiming it was made with consideration and the right dosage, and that he hopes more city councils follow the same steps.Israel Hofsheet (Be Free Israel) CEO Ori Keidar also congratulated the move, sayng that "The blessed initiative joins a series of cities that take care of the secular public, where the state makes difficulties, the cities operate in a simple and appropriate way for the benefits of the public.

