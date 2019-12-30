Putin, Polish PM Morawiecki in spat over who’s to blame for World War II

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki have been publicly quarrelling over who is to blame for World War II.The most recent chapter in the saga is Morawiecki accusing Putin on Sunday of trying to distract from international pressure on Moscow. "President Putin has lied about Poland on numerous occasions, and he has always done it deliberately," Morawiecki‘s letter reads. "This usually happens when Russian authorities feel international pressure released to their activities...[on the] contemporary geopolitical scene."Morawiecki pointed to the EU imposing sanctions on Russia again because of its annexation of Crimea, further restrictions on Moscow by the US, and Russian athletes being banned from the Olympics for doping.The spat began with a recent European Parliament resolution that blamed the 1939 Molotov-Ribbentrop pact for the outbreak of World War II. Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin secretly divided Poland and the Baltic states between the countries in conjunction with the nonagression pact. Nazi Germany invaded Poland from the west, south and north on September 1, 1939, and the Soviet Union attacked Poland from the east on September 17, 1939.Putin argued that Western appeasement of Hitler brought about the war, saying last Tuesday that the European parliament resolution was "sheer nonsense," and that the Soviet Union was forced into the nonagression agreement to stave off a German attack, because other European countries had signed similar ones, like Germany, Britain, France and Italy allowing Hitler to annex Czechoslovakia.“They are almost blaming the Soviet Union, along with Nazi Germany for causing the Second World War, as if they have forgotten who attacked Poland…and the Soviet Union,” Putin lamented.The Russian president also said that documents show the Polish ambassador to Berlin at the time, who he called “scum” and an “antisemitic pig,” praising Hitler's planned genocide of the Jews and promising a statue would be built of Hitler in Poland if he got rid of its Jews.According to Putin, the ambassador “expressed full solidarity with Hitler in his anti-Semitic views.”Putin also said that he will “unveil and publicize archival materials” from World War II, which Russia calls the Great Patriotic War."We will continue to talk about the events, the facts of the Great Patriotic War, to unveil and publicize archive materials in their entirety," Putin said.After Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941, the latter fought the war on the Allies' side. About 27 million Soviet citizens were killed in the war to free Europe from the Nazis' grip.Poland was invaded by both Nazi Germany and Soviet Union and considers both to be aggressors responsible for the suffering and death of millions.The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev on Friday, and told him that Poland opposes Putin's "Stalinist historical narrative," which he called "a mockery of the millions of victims of Stalinist totalitarianism."Morawiecki said in his letter that Putin “is well aware that his accusations have nothing to do with reality, and that in Poland there are no monuments of Hitler or Stalin.”"Our country was the first to experience the armed aggression of Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia," Morawiecki wrote. "Resistance to these evil powers is not only the memory of Polish heroism - it is something much more important. THis resistance is the legacy of the entire now free and democratic Europe that fought against these two totalitarian regimes...Poland must stand up for the truth."Morawiecki argued that Hitler and Stalin "were not only allies but in fact friends," who repeatedly cooperated."Without Stalin's complicity in the partition of Poland...the Nazi German crime machine would not have taken control of Europe," he wrote. "Thanks to Stalin, Hitler could conquer new countries with impunity, lock Jews from all over the continent in ghettos and prepare [the] Holocaust - one of the worst crimes in the history of humankind."Morawiecki then continued to list Stalin's many crimes against the humanity, with an estimated death toll of 20-30 million in the USSR."I believe that Russians are a nation of free people and that they reject Stalinism, even when President Putin's government is trying to rehabilitate it," he wrote.The dispute between Putin and Morawiecki also comes as Poland has argued that their people played no significant role in the Holocaust. Warsaw takes particular offense at the phrase “Polish death camps” being used to describe concentration camps located in what is now an independent Poland but was then occupied by the Nazis.Earlier this year, Morawiecki canceled a planned trip to Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "Poles cooperated with the Nazis."In 2017, Poland passed a law making it illegal to accuse Poland or the Polish People of being responsible for World War II or the Holocaust. The law originally carried a jail sentence, which was then canceled. Many Israeli officials condemned the law, including President Reuven Rivlin, who said Poland and the Poles had a hand in the extermination" of the Jews in the Holocaust.