Putin to hold off Naama Issachar decision until Israel forms government



Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold off making an official decision regarding the fate of 25-year-old Naama Issachar until Israel has a government, Mako reported on Tuesday.

While it was speculated Putin might pardon the jailed young woman during his upcoming visit to Israel, it now seems like he doesn’t want to do so, since that would allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to present it as an achievement. The Mako report cites the Bloomberg news agency as its source.



The lawyers representing Issachar informed her mother that the Russian court will discuss her appeal on December 12.

