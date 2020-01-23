Putin to receive 'Friends of Zion Award' in Jerusalem

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be honored with the Friends of Zion Award this week while visiting Jerusalem for the World Holocaust Forum falling on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Friends of Zion Heritage Center announced on Wednesday.The award, commissioned by Israel's ninth President Shimon Peres, will be presented to Putin on behalf of the Russian republic, who saved scores of Jewish people during World War II.Nine world leaders have recieved the award in the past, including the United States President Donald Trump - who received the award in 2017 alongside Vice President Mike Pence, Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump - and former president George W. Bush.“Friends of Zion Heritage Center will be building a special exhibition honoring Russia for saving a multitude of Jews during World War II. FOZ is also building an exhibition in honor of President Trump for all he has done to support the State of Israel and combat antisemitism," said New York Times bestselling author, journalist, commentator and founder of Friends of Zion Mike Evans.