Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick rent North Tel Aviv house

72nd Cannes Film Festival - After the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in competition - Red Carpet - Cannes, France, May 21, 2019. Director Quentin Tarantino poses with his wife Daniella Pick. (photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)

Director Quentin Tarantino and his pregnant Israeli actress/model wife, Daniella Pick, have rented a house in one of the tonier sections of North Tel Aviv, according to reports, fueling rumors that they are planning to have the baby in Israel and raise the child here.



The website Globes reported that the couple are paying NIS 80,000 in monthly rent on a two-story, 500-square meter house which is on a 600-square meter lot near Kikar Hamedina, alongside a park. It's an area filled with boutiques, cafes and gyms and is quite close to Ichilov Hospital, if that's where Pick chooses to give birth.

The two tied the knot in Los Angeles nearly a year ago and announced Pick's pregnancy in late August. The marriage is the first for Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 35.Pick has a cameo as a starlet in Tarantino's latest film, Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, which was released in August. Set during the summer of 1969, it tells the story of an actor and a stuntman (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) who live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). The film received some of Tarantino's best notices in years and the couple hit the red carpet at the film's premieres all over the globe. Tarantino has said that it is his second-to-last movie. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in late July, Tarantino insisted he would stop making movies soon, saying, “I just got married, I want to have kids.”In an interview in June with Israel's Pnai Plus website, she emphasized how much Tarantino enjoys being in Israel: “Quentin also comes with me almost every time I fly to Israel and goes out when we’re here a lot." In September, on a visit to Tel Aviv, the two were photographed at a concert by Jose Feliciano, who has a song in Once Upon a Time, and catching a screening of Once Upon a Time at a local theater.Pick's modeling agent, Elinor Shahar, would not comment on her client's plans.

