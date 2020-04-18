Coronavirus immunity offered to donors of charity linked to major rabbi

charity organization, run by the most senior rabbinic leader of the ultra-Orthodox world, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, promises complete protection from the coronavirus in turn for a donation of NIS 3,000.

The association's has an annual budget of NIS 131 million, and the rabbis that help run the charity are picked and supervised by Rabbi Kienevsky. The charity association named Kupat Ha'ir advertised on its Facebook page, that anyone who donates NIS 3,000 will be protected from getting the coronavirus. The idea behind the charity website, is that by donating money to sick families, by the way of "midda k'neged midda" or "measure for measure," the doner will be offered immunity in return for their donations.The website's specific coronavirus charity advertised on their Facebook page, leads with, "Join The Cause To Help Sick Men, Women, And Children, and Receive the Rav's Bracha Midah K'Neged Midah," -the rabbi's blessing measure for measure.The association's has an annual budget of NIS 131 million, and the rabbis that help run the charity are picked and supervised by Rabbi Kienevsky.

The charity is based out of B'nei Brak , one of the cities with the highest concentration of coronavirus cases. With one in ten of its residents diagnosed with the coronavirus, the city was one of several areas in Israel placed under locked down.

Rabbi Kienevsky, also known among his followers as the Torah Minister, is most recently known for his joint decision with Rabbi Gershon Edelstein not to close ultra-Orthodox boys schools and yeshivas, on the basis that children studying Torah provides physical protection to the Jewish people. Although Kienevsky never rescinded that decision, two weeks after refusing to close the schools, he issued several rulings instructing the community to take the epidemic seriously.

The Torah providing physical protection is exactly what this organization is all about. In addition to other charities on the website, which state that in exchange for donations, the donor and "members of his household will remain healthy and free of illness," there is one set up specifically for the coronavirus. In exchange for a monthly payment of NIS 100 shekel for 30 months, the donor will receive a silver amulet to place in his home, in addition to blessings from the Rabbi, protecting the doner from the virus.

The protection however, can seemingly only be received after all installations of the payment. Over the course of several interviews held between Channel 12 and the association, a telephone reception from the charity said, "There's the charity for the sick, which is blessed by Rabbi Chaim. Whoever donates to the sick, [by way of] measure for measure, will not get sick, and neither will his household. When the full donation of 3,000 shekels is paid, they will receive the amulet. This is for disease, as well as the coronavirus."

They added, "One of the fund managers asked him explicitly if the blessing also worked to ward off the coronavirus, and the rabbi said yes."

When asked whether 3,000 was the minimum they said, "When the rabbi was asked this question, [he said] it has to be this exact amount. [He said] that NIS 3,000 is the minimum, as this is the amount that is given to each family affected by the virus."