Rabbi Kanievski: haredi enlistment law ‘lesser of two evils’

The leading rabbi of the non-hassidic haredi community Rabbi Haim Kanievsky has told senior United Torah Judaism (UTJ) MK Moshe Gafni that the recently proposed bill for haredi enlistment is acceptable and can be advanced through the Knesset.



The Jerusalem Post learned that the rabbi described the bill as “the lesser of two evils” and that Degel Hatorah MKs, forming half of the UTJ Knesset faction, should not go to war over the legislation, and that it could be supported in general.





Kanievsky did not authorize the specific wording and clauses of the bill but the proposal in general terms, and changes may be requested.Gafni met with several other leading haredi rabbis on Sunday morning to discuss the issue, including Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rabbi Baruch Mordechai Ezrahi, and Rabbi Baruch Dov Pobarski.During a meeting of coalition party leaders on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the bill should be speedily advanced, authorized by the government within two weeks and passed into law before the end of the Knesset’s summer session on July 19.“Decisions need to be made [and] agreements formed so as to bring the bill for authorization by the government within two weeks,” Netanyahu said.Kanievsky’s authorization comes following the opposition expressed to the bill on Thursday by the Council of Torah Sages of Agudat Yisrael, the hassidic half of United Torah Judaism.The grand rabbis of the hassidic groups which make up Agudat Yisrael said that their MKs should quit the coalition if the bill is passed by the Knesset, although they seemingly left room for changes to be made to the legislation.Defense Minister and Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman has said, however, that he wants the bill, proposed by a special committee in his ministry, to be passed without changes.“We drafted this outline which serves as the basis of the [draft] law, and look, the fact that is not creating a storm, without wars, everyone understands that this is a non-political bill, which is for the benefit of the IDF, and I hope that we pass it exactly as it is, because that’s the only option,” the defense minister said at the Bar-Ilan forum on Thursday.“I don’t see any other option for any other law which will be [accepted] by everyone,” he added.