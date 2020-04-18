The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rabbi Kanievsky says state should allow ultra-Orthodox school to begin

Rabbi Edelstein, second most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi says clearly that school should not recommence because of danger of coronavirus epidemic

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 18, 2020 21:26
Rabbi Haim Kanievsky, the most senior rabbinic leader in the ultra-Orthodox world, has said that the state should find a way to allow ultra-Orthodox schools and yeshivas to begin the summer semester despite the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
The rabbi, whose words were published in the Degel Hatorah newspaper on Friday morning, said that if the country’s political leaders knew the protective value of Torah study they would allow ultra-Orthodox children to return to their studies.
At the same time, the second most senior ultra-Orthodox leader Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, stated that the epidemic was still too dangerous and studies should not yet commence.
Back in March, Kanievsky refused to countenance closing ultra-Orthodox educational institutions saying that Torah study provides physical protection to the Jewish people.
It was revealed at the time that just moments before he made this ruling he had not actually heard about the coronavirus epidemic at all, stating as such to an individual who had come to discuss it with him.
Ultra-Orthodox cities and neighborhoods have the highest rate of coronavirus infection in the country, which is thought to be a result of several lifestyle factors, as well as the community’s late adoption of social-distancing orders.
“The Torah commanded us to protect ourselves before they [the government] invented their laws,” Kanievsky said in his ruling on Friday.
“But if they knew how much Torah and communal prayer protects and saves they would find a solution to allow us to do this without coming into danger,” he added.
Edelstein was however far clearer, saying “since we are talking about a danger to life… the doctors instructions should be adhered to.”
Continued the rabbi “Therefore, studies in the schools should not be conducted as usual and principals and teachers should try and form a study schedule via telephone and instruct parents how to teach their children at home.”


