Rabbi Yigal Levinstein: Conversion therapy must begin at very young age

Head of pre-military mechina Eli, Rabbi Yigal Levinstein, said that conversion therapy must be performed at a very early age for "maximum results" in attempting to "help" people contain homosexual urges.Levinstein was found to have said so during a class he taught over Zoom in which he was recorded. When asked what age he was referring to, he said, "treaters say between ages 13 and 15, depending on when this tendency begins to show itself in the person." The lesson he was teaching was on "exterminating" homosexual tendencies just like they exterminated AIDS."I don't know what conversion therapy is," he told Army Radio after the recording of him was leaked. "It is an important lesson that should be listened to entirely. It is a legitimate stance that it is important you play (the recording). The quotes are correct except for the one about the starting age."In the recording, he told the class of a young girl he had sent to treatment who wanted to stop, but he insisted that she do so because "it will help" contain her sexuality.Levinstein had previously expressed homophobic views. In 2018, Levinstein expressed disgust towards the LGBTQ+ community, claiming that it "takes the tragedy of men and the tragedy of women with their tendencies and turn it into an ideology."He further claimed that "there is no difference between this sexual distortion and that sexual defect and this sexual tragedy with the rest of the personality."I am sure that the day that there will be no agreement that this is a normal thing, we will save all of humane society and physiological and psychological sciences," he concluded. "There will be no problem dealing with this problem, you just have to define it as a problem. Problems are exterminated. Defects can be exacerbated today.""'Treatments' of the kind in question have done enormous harm to many people," said the Ne'emanei Torah Movement, a Zionist-religious movement, in response to Levinstein's comments. It explained that those wishing to put an end to their homosexual urges must seek assistance with mental health professionals. "Mental assistance for youth who report homosexual tendencies and are in distress must be solely by mental health professionals," the movement continued. "Torah family values, which include mandatory parity, need great reinforcement, but these do not contradict the inclusion of people with homosexual tendencies."