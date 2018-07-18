Rabbis: UTJ may stay in coalition though Haredi enlistment issue unsolved

Haredi rioters affiliated with extremist communities block traffic at a Jerusalem junction.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received good news early Wednesday when the Council of Torah Sages of the Agudat Yisrael party of the United Torah Judaism faction decided to remain in his government, despite the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription issue remaining undecided.
UTJ and Agudah leader Yaakov Litzman threatened to quit the government if a new haredi conscription bill that helps haredim avoid army service would not be passed before the Knesset begins its extended summer recess on Thursday. The decision of the rabbis means Litzman will not have to leave his post as deputy health minister.
There had been a possibility that Litzman would leave on his own or with the four Agudat Yisrael MKs, with the rest of UTJ splitting and remaining in Netanyahu's coalition.
Coalition chair David Amsalem (Likud) told reporters on Monday that these possibilities were "an urban myth."
The government formally requested the High Court of Justice to allow a seven-month extension to the September deadline set by the court to pass a law for haredi (ultra-Orthodox) enlistment.
It is unclear if the court will grant the extension request. Yet it will likely not wish to see the chaotic situation to be created should the current law expire in September. Unless a legal solution is reached beforehand all haredi men of military age would then be required by law to serve, and liable to be arrested by Military Police if they won't.
The High Court struck down the previous arrangement in September 2017 as discriminatory, and gave the Knesset 12 months to pass a new law.
The government tarried and a Defense Ministry special committee only presented a draft bill this June, which includes enlistment goals and financial sanctions against the general yeshiva budget if these goals are not met.
Yesh Atid asked the Supreme Court not to approve the extension.