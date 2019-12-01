Race to 61: Likud collects more signatures to put Netanyahu in government

There are 10 days left for any last attempts at forming a government.On Saturday, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman announced that he will agree to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on the recommendation of the President Reuven Rivlin to assemble the next government, with the aim of trying to prevent a third round of elections.Immediately after his announcement, the Likud began collecting the signatures, which were requested to be submitted by 9:00 a.m., in order to allow Rivlin to entrust Netanyahu with the government. In the meantime, Likud MK Miki Zohar contacted Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer and asked for Yisrael Beytenu signatures to recommend Netanyahu form the government. Likud sees the gathering of signatures as an opportunity to check the loyalty of MK Gideon Sa'ar and his supporters.If 61 signatures are obtained, however, Rivlin will be required to get a legal opinion from Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on giving the mandate to form the government to someone with three serious indictments hanging over him.Liberman's move came following the opinion of Knesset Attorney Ilan Yanun, who stated that each Knesset member can sign for more than one candidate, and that the first to present to the president the 61 signatures will receive a 14-day government mandate. However, signing does not require the MK who signed to join a government led by the candidate he recommended.Meanwhile, senior Blue and White officials say that "Netanyahu is preparing to fall into a trap."Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein will meet in his office with the negotiating teams of Blue and White and Likud this week, as well as with Liberman and United Torah Judaism leaders Ya'acov Litzman and Moshe Gafni.In the meantime, social networks are having a heated debate around Gideon Sa'ar and his supporters. Netanyahu's supporters don't mince words, calling Sa'ar a "traitor and viper snake," and calling to have him ousted.On Saturday night, Sa'ar was asked about the attacks against him by members of a Likud in a TV interview. He said he was ready for criticism and even attacks, arguing that this was the inevitable political price."The attacks on me and delegitimization against me are also intended to scare the other Likud members from saying what they want," Sa'ar said. "Any unity government that is set up would be better than another election campaign, but the prospects for its establishment are currently relatively slim. If Netanyahu succeeds in establishing a unity government, I definitely support him."At the same time, in the 55-seat bloc, Liberman's comments on the possibility of establishing the 63rd government still constitute an opening for negotiations."I hope that Blue and White or Yisrael Beytenu will show responsibility and establish a government," said New Right leader Ayelet Shaked. "The gaps between what Yisrael Beytenu's demands and what the ultra-Orthodox can agree can also be bridged. It's all about will."However, Liberman repeatedly clarified his party's terms for joining the coalition, which he defines as the "minimum package," when referring to concessions that would need to be made by the ultra-Orthodox. This would include some version of the draft bill, the repeal of the Supermarket Law and allowing conversion to be conducted by municipal or city rabbis, as was the case until 1994.Other issues that Liberman insists on are civil marriage, ratification of the Western Wall agreement and urban transportation on Saturday in city's in which the mayor and city council approve.Liberman emphasized that "this minimum package is valid today."It is estimated that in the 55-seat bloc, the feasibility of reducing the gaps between Yisrael Beytenu and the ultra-Orthodox parties is faint.Over the weekend, Gantz published a post in which he attacked Netanyahu for refusing to recognize the election results and his legal situation."If Netanyahu fails to realize that he lost the election and that a prime minister with three indictments cannot continue to hold office, the State of Israel could unfortunately deteriorate into another election campaign," he wrote. "I am doing everything to prevent it. I instructed the Blue and White negotiating teams to meet with the Knesset speaker and Likud teams, to turn every stone in an attempt to find the path to unity."Even today, Netanyahu refuses to recognize the results of the elections and his legal situation," he continued. "Netanyahu has become a burden on Likud members, who among themselves and in my conversations with them, understand that the right thing to do would be to form a unity government without him. If he is acquitted, he will be able to re-run for two years as prime minister."Gantz added that, “In the end, I am struggling to have a government that will preside over you. Let there be a prime minister who empowers the ministers to succeed - and not one concerned with his survival. The State of Israel needs a unifying leader, who respects and does not attack law enforcement agencies, who treats his friends in politics as rivals rather than enemies, who understand that despite all the controversies, we are one people."The Likud reacted to Gantz saying: "Enough excuses, the only reason there is no unity is not Netanyahu, but Yair Lapid."Blue and White MK Asaf Zamir said at an event in Petah Tikva that a proposal could be considered for Netanyahu to serve as prime minister for three or four months to prevent elections, though he said that he "cannot trust Netanyahu."A theoretical outline of three or four months should be considered in order to prevent further elections, if it was anyone else," Zamir said. "If there was a guarantee that a replacement would 100% take place, I would support it. But Netanyahu cannot be trusted, and there is nothing to prevent him from breaking his promise. Therefore, Gantz must serve as prime minister for the first two years."