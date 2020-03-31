The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Radar system protecting Israel’s borders will monitor coronavirus patients

Two military systems developed by Elbit and IAI will remotely monitor and measure vital signs

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 31, 2020 20:58
Radar system used to protect Israel's border used to monitor corona patients (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Radar system used to protect Israel's border used to monitor corona patients
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
A radar system used by the IDF to secure Israel’s borders from terrorist attacks and infiltrations has been adapted to monitor the vital signs of coronavirus patients.
Two military radar systems developed by Elbit and Israel Aerospace Industries have been adapted by the National Emergency Team of the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) to remotely monitor and measure the vital signs of coronavirus patients using a combination of radar and electro-optical sensors.
Pulse, respiratory rate and temperature will be measured using the system’s combination of radar and electro-optical sensors. They will be displayed on a monitor for a physician to safely review in a sterile environment without contact with the patient and risk of infection. 
The data is displayed in a graphic user interface that facilitates decision-making processes.
“The combination of the technological capabilities of the defense industries and the extraordinary capabilities of the officers in the DDR&D enables us to adapt systems developed for security purposes to fulfill medical needs in light of the coronavirus,” Col. A said. “The system we have adapted is based on radar and thermal cameras and can measure patients’ vital signs remotely.”
The Defense Ministry said it carried out a successful test of the systems, and the next stage of development will be screening and prioritizing patient care based on an analysis of vital data.
According to Elbit, the radar is capable of “high accuracy remote monitoring of physiological parameters,” such as the vital signs of patients. 
The first sensing subsystem is based on various radars, including a very sensitive one developed by EchoCare, a graduate of the Elbit Systems deep-tech incubator. The second sensing subsystem is a “unique electro-optic with thermal capabilities” developed by the defense company.  
“The integration of the sensing subsystems and the real-time data fusion will enable us to perform rapid COVID-19 testing from a few meters distance,” Elbit said in a statement, adding: “Such a testing system may enable us to apply Artificial Intelligence capabilities to identify patterns and context and provide valuable insights to improve medical procedures in the fight against the virus.”
“The goal of the test was to determine the systems’ reliability and accessibility. As a result of the test, plans are underway for the implementation of these systems in medical centers,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.


Tags elbit Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A unity government, but at what cost? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by