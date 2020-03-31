radar system used by the IDF to secure Israel’s borders from terrorist attacks and infiltrations has been adapted to monitor the vital signs of coronavirus patients.

Two military radar systems developed by Elbit and Israel Aerospace Industries have been adapted by the National Emergency Team of the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) to remotely monitor and measure the vital signs of coronavirus patients using a combination of radar and electro-optical sensors.

Pulse, respiratory rate and temperature will be measured using the system’s combination of radar and electro-optical sensors. They will be displayed on a monitor for a physician to safely review in a sterile environment without contact with the patient and risk of infection.

The data is displayed in a graphic user interface that facilitates decision-making processes.

“The combination of the technological capabilities of the defense industries and the extraordinary capabilities of the officers in the DDR&D enables us to adapt systems developed for security purposes to fulfill medical needs in light of the coronavirus,” Col. A said. “The system we have adapted is based on radar and thermal cameras and can measure patients’ vital signs remotely.”

The Defense Ministry said it carried out a successful test of the systems, and the next stage of development will be screening and prioritizing patient care based on an analysis of vital data.

According to Elbit, the radar is capable of “high accuracy remote monitoring of physiological parameters,” such as the vital signs of patients.

The first sensing subsystem is based on various radars, including a very sensitive one developed by EchoCare, a graduate of the Elbit Systems deep-tech incubator. The second sensing subsystem is a “unique electro-optic with thermal capabilities” developed by the defense company.

“The integration of the sensing subsystems and the real-time data fusion will enable us to perform rapid COVID-19 testing from a few meters distance,” Elbit said in a statement, adding: “Such a testing system may enable us to apply Artificial Intelligence capabilities to identify patterns and context and provide valuable insights to improve medical procedures in the fight against the virus.”

“The goal of the test was to determine the systems’ reliability and accessibility. As a result of the test, plans are underway for the implementation of these systems in medical centers,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.