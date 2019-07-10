Rafi Peretz slammed for comparing intermarriage to 'second Holocaust'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Education Minister Rafi Peretz has caused a storm after he called intermarriage, particularly in the United States, “a second Holocaust.”



Peretz made the remarks during the government meeting on Tuesday while speaking about the massive scale of assimilation among world Jewry.

The Education Minister claimed that “we [have] lost six million Jews in this way [due to assimilation] since the Holocaust.”He was quickly challenged by Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz who argued that not only is “assimilation not a critical problem” but that “we must stop looking down on Jews who live in America.”Steinitz added that not all Jews define their Jewishness via faith and many view their Jewish identity as a cultural and historical one.The figure of six million Jews allegedly "lost" to assimilation may be a misinterpretation of a real quote by the late prime minister Golda Meir who said that she thinks that anyone who assimilates had made a choice to “join the six millions” who perished in the Holocaust.Following the comment, Rabbi Avi Novis-Deutch, Schechter Rabbinical Seminary dean told The Jerusalem Post in a statement that Peretz’s comments “are a reflection of a flawed religious outlook and contempt for the Holocaust.”Novis-Deutch explained that “the use of the term ‘Holocaust’ in connection with human behavior resulting from choice affects the memory of Holocaust victims and survivors, and it also contains some element of xenophobia and racism."My colleagues in the United States do a great deal to bring Jews closer to heritage and tradition, to experience meaningful Jewish experiences, and to educate their children in Jewish education, even in cases where couples are not Jewish according to Halakha or with the children of such couples,” he continued. “They understand that rejecting people and excluding them from the Jewish community is not the way.”The seminary ordains conservative rabbis in Israel including gay rabbis. It's point of view is more liberal, however it says it is completely halachik.The Anti-Defamation League also slammed Peretz for his comments saying that “the use of the term ‘Holocaust’ to describe intermarriage is unacceptable and constitutes contempt for the Holocaust.“In addition, this contributes to the already existing tension between Israel and American Jewry,” the ADL said in a statement. “As Minister of Education and head of the Union of Right-Wing parties, we call on Rafi Peretz to promote a respectful dialogue and to resolve existing disputes responsibly.”Adding to this ADL Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted that “it's inconceivable to use the term ‘Holocaust’ to describe Jews choosing to marry non-Jews. It trivializes the Shoah.“It alienates so many members of our community. This kind of baseless comparison does little other than inflame and offend,” he said.The ITIM: The Right to Live Jewish condemned Peretz's remark calling it “hurtful.”“ITIM is working to bridge the divide between Israel and world Jewry, and is working to undo the damage such statements cause the Israel-Diaspora relationship,” it said.In 2013, the Pew Research Center released data suggesting that if before 1970 only 17% of US Jews married a non-Jewish person, in 2005 the figure was 58%.The issue of how may Jewish people maintain their identity while living in an open democratic society like the US or other Western societies, has not been resolved with religious Jews viewing intermarriage as a path of no-return and secular Jews pointing to households in which Jewishness is celebrated along other values.This is not the first time such comments have been made by a religious politician.In 2014, National Union member Eli Ben Dahan - who was then-deputy religious minister - called intermarriage a “silent Holocaust.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



