Rally opposes lack of government policies combating violence against women

Children lie on the ground, covered in red paint, as part of a Women's Rally in Tel Aviv to protest the government's inaction on the issue of violence against women.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Rabin square was filled with protesters on Saturday night who came to express their anger at the government's lack of policies against violence against women.



The event rose up with tens of attendees who covered themselves in red paint and laid on the ground, representing the deaths of dozens of women a year due to household violence in Israel.

The rally was instigated due to the most recent death of Michal Sela, who was allegedly murdered by her husband and found covered in stab wounds in their apartment.Lily Ben-Ami, Sela's sister, slammed the government for their lack of action in the matter."If this happens to us, it could happen to any family," she said. "This could have been prevented if the National Program to Combat Violence Against Women – unfunded by the state since 2016 – would actually be carried out. What are they waiting for?”"Instead of taking care of the deadly violence against women, we are seeing budget cuts and the issue being pushed to the bottom of the list of priorities," said Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich at the rally."We are independent women, supported by several key women's rights organizations, coming to demand that the people responsible make a change," said Y, one of three organizers of the event, to the The Jerusalem Post. She asked to keep her identity private. The other two organizers were Ofri Buchris and Nili Madrer."People are coming from far and wide to support our cause, and this is only the beginning," Y continued. "It will not only be this event. There will be more."When asked what the group was attempting to accomplish, Y said, "Attention. We want the attention of the government, which is currently not functioning... So many laws are currently frozen. It has passed all limits. Women are being murdered every week. There must be an emergency plan to bring an end to this."Hundreds of people marked themselves as "Attending" on the Facebook event, which said in the description, "We will not give up, we will not be silenced with empty promises and will not sit at home and await the chosen fate by those who do not see us."Together, we will demand the budget that has already been approved in 2017, for an emergency national domestic violence prevention program," the post continued. "Come wearing black."The budget mentioned in the post refers to a national program, which may prevent and treat violence against women, was already approved by the government in 2017 but has not yet allocated most of its budgets.WIZO Israel hosted a meeting on Thursday with leaders in several men's and women's organizations to discuss combating violence against women, focusing on how to move forward and get the funds needed to implement the program.

