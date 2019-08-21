Ramallah following Tehran in seeking Israel’s destruction, Danon tell UNSC

"This is the deed to our land," stated Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations as he read from the Bible at the Security Council, April 29, 2019. (photo credit: screenshot)

The Palestinian Authority is following Tehran in seeking to destroy the Jewish state, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.



“As Tehran openly calls for Israel’s destruction, Ramallah uses other means to undermine the Jewish State’s right to exist,” Danon said.

He referred to a statement made by PLO Ambassador to the UN, Ibrahim Khraishi, to the UN in Geneva last week, when he revived the charge that "Zionism is racism.”“This despicable language exposes the Palestinian Authority’s antisemitism, as it continues to incite hatred among its people against Jews and the Jewish State,” Danon said. “Both Tehran and Ramallah’s extremism are increasingly at odds with the growing sentiment among Arabs that Israel is, and will continue to be, a part of this region."He warned that the PA was trying to prevent normalized ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.“Israel is not your enemy,” Danon said, in a message that he repeated in Arabic and which he hoped was heard by Palestinians and "all the Arab people in the region.”Israel has come together with its Arab neighbors to combat terror and regional treats, including those posed by Iran, which contributes over $7 billion annually to terror groups, Danon explained.“Just two weeks ago, the Islamic Republic announced that they were increasing their financial backing of Hamas from $6 million dollars to $30 million dollars a month," Danon said.Tehran is “exporting” the Iranian revolution to Lebanon and Syria, by destabilizing both countries.But “Tehran is succeeding in one key respect: Bringing Israel closer to its Arab neighbors,” Danon went on, noting that behind closed doors, Arab leaders admit that Iran is the main threat to the region.“Our Arab neighbors understand that Israel is the leading force in the fight against radicalism and terrorism. And more and more Arab countries are forging new ties with Israel,” Danon said. “An unprecedented wave of normalization is sweeping the region, as Israel continues to develop and improve relations with our Arab neighbors."The foundation of that new relationship is the understanding that Israel has a right to sovereignty, he continued, painting the Palestinian leadership as one of the few regional governments that does not want to forge ties with Israel.“As I sit here, the Palestinian leadership has yet to recognize this historic right!," Danon said. "On the contrary, they keep denying the Jewish historical connection to the Land of Israel and our right to sovereignty. They denounce this ambition as racism."The Israeli Ambassador called on regional leaders to help sway the Palestinians to make peace with Israel.“I call on the regional actors, who no longer see Israel as the enemy, to be involved in finding a solution," Danon said, making clear that Israel is willing to negotiate a peace deal with the Palestinians.“However, I must ask: will the Palestinians even come to the table?" he concluded.

