Ramat Gan Deputy Mayor Roi Barzilai created a poll on his Facebook page on Monday, asking his followers whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's picture should be taken off the city halls' wall. Barzilai's poll question featured one image with Netanyahu's picture on the wall, saying "Still a statehood figure" and another image without Netanyahu's picture, saying "Statehood had been lost and so was the picture." The poll received hundreds of responses, with most being against the removal. "It's a shame you're part of my city," one citizen wrote and tagged Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen. "Shame on you, you haven't done 0.00000000001% of what he [Netanyahu] has. You don't even deserve to stare at his photo" another wrote. Others asked where Barzilai is dealing with the wrong things. "Don't you have better polls to put up that have to do with making this city better?" One asked. "I have to say that you deal with nonsense instead of doing your job," another proclaimed. There were some who supported the move to take the photo off the wall. "It has to be taken down. The man is degrading the country's symbols and institutions," someone wrote. The Ramat Gan city council issued a statement saying that "This is an unnecessary provocation, ugly and disrespectful and the mayor said that to his deputy in real time." Yesterday, Osnat Hagai, a kindergarten teacher in Pardes Hana-Karkur, located in the Central District, removed a photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest following the announcement of his indictment on November 21. Hagai, in a video posted to Facebook, said that she is removing the photo because “[she] will not give up on [her] values.”