Ramat Gan Deputy Mayor receives life threats for approving Shabbat buses

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man looks out from a condensation-covered window of a bus in Jerusalem December 11, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Ramat Gan municipality's bill to promote limited public transportation on Shabbat in its territory was not taken lightly.
On Wednesday morning, Deputy Mayor Liad Ilani revealed that unknown people sprayed graffiti outside his residence reading "Ilani will pay" for disrupting the Sabbath.
Ilani hastened to file a complaint with the police and told Maariv: "I am a public figure and criticism is legitimate as long as it is made in the legitimate arenas, and the entrance to the building where I live is not one of them. My neighbors, wife and kids do not have to suffer from this. They crossed the line."
Following his request to the police, forensic experts arrived at Ilani's house and the police arrived to his office in the municipality for an orderly complaint.
"My wife and I woke up this morning to phone calls from frightened neighbors in the street who saw the graffiti. My opinion has not changed. The steps we promote are not secular or anti-religious, but a result of a reality that says that every Ramat Gan resident will have his needs cared for, secular and haredi alike," Ilani told Maariv.
Ilani addded that "Those who want to live in a city that has a zero-sum game can go live in Bnei Brak or maybe in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan has always been and will always be everyone's city, we will not let extremists from either side bother us."
