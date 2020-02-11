Ramat Gan hosts International Diamond Week

More than 300 diamond dealers, purchasing agents and executives from around the world were welcomed Monday by Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen at the opening of International Diamond Week at the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange trading hall.“We are at the beginning of 2020, and we very much hope that this year will be a year of turnaround - a year of stabilization and recovery in the markets,” said Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange president Yoram Dvash. “In light of the reduction in raw material allowances by rough diamond producers, shortages have been created, and there is a large demand. This regulation is certainly a right step that will allow the global level of supply to be adjusted. We hope that this trend of demand and price rises will continue in the coming months, and will create new opportunities and livelihoods for Israeli diamond workers.”Among the overseas guests welcomed by Dvash were: Martin Leake, special adviser at the Dubai Diamond Exchange; Martin Rapaport of Rapaport Group; Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Dubai exchange chairman; Alan Cohen, president of the London diamond exchange; World Federation of Diamond Bourses president Ernie Blom; and Philippe Barsamian, president of the Federation of Belgian Diamond Bourses.