Rape case lawyer says to hold medical documents that counter rape claims

Lawyer Nasef Darwish, who represents the Palestinian accused of raping a seven-year-old Jewish girl, claimed on Wednesday that he holds medical documents that lead to the conclusion that there was no rape, Maariv reported.
"When it comes to a girl [having sexual relations] with an adult, the physical damage should be noticeable," Darwish claimed.
Police on Monday arrested Mahmoud Nazmi Abed Alhamid Katusa, a resident of Deir Qaddis near Modi’in Illit. The West Bank Palestinian was indicted for rape, assault and abduction, while police were still searching for two other men who allegedly witnessed and aided the crime.
Katusa's brother told Maariv
that "his brother's alibi, who worked that day in the home of a Jewish family, was brought to the police. Six Jews and six Arabs testified in favor of my brother. After all, it is unthinkable that a person who has worked for eight years in a settlement, who is responsible for 80 workers as subcontractors, a father and a grandfather, would do such a sick thing.
"My brother is innocent, and I hope there will be a fair trial," Katusa's brother said.
Furthermore, a resident of the ultra-Orthodox settlement where the attack happened spoke with Radio 103 FM on Tuesday, saying that "We don't think he [Katusa] raped that child. We're afraid the attacker is still walking about free,"
reported.