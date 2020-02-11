Religious parties criticize Tel Aviv over prayer stands limits

Religious groups and political parties reacted furiously on Tuesday to news of a recent administrative decision by the Tel Aviv Municipal Authority to prevent the placement of various types of stalls, including prayer stalls, within 100 meters (328 feet) of public buildings serving minors.The decision was promoted by Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Reuven Ladianski of the Green Seculars local political party, whose office said that he received numerous complaints about the placement of various types of stalls outside public buildings. One group known around the country for using stalls in public is the Chabad Hassidic movement which sets up stands throughout many cities welcoming men to pray and put on tefillin. Because the new administrative decision, taken about a month ago, applies to Chabad stands, and those of similar organizations, religious groups and religious political parties denounced the decision on Tuesday, describing it as anti-religious. United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Tesler said the decision demonstrated “fear and weakness.”Said Tesler “What are they afraid of? We are here because of Judaism, and disseminating Judaism is legitimate and a blessing. When a deputy-mayor says he is ‘defending our children,’ what is he defending them from? From saying Shema Yisrael.”The Yamina party said that the incident showed Tel Aviv Municipal Council was “again waging war on Judaism,” and said the city was “disassociating” itself from the mainstream Jewish public. “It is a disgrace that the Tel Aviv Municipal Authority relates to tefillin as something that children must be protected from,” said the party in a statement to the press.“The disparaging attitude to the holy things of the Jewish people continues the disconnect of the State of Tel Aviv from the Israeli consensus which is connected to, and respects, its Jewish identity.”