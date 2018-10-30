Religious Services Minister David Azoulay dies aged 64

David Azoulay.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Religious Services Minister David Azoulay died on Tuesday, following a long-term illness which he had been fighting for many months. He was 64.
Like many rank and file Shas party representatives, the long-standing MK lacked the charisma and dynamism of Shas leader Aryeh Deri, and was largely a loyal functionary to the party leadership.
Azoulay served for 22 years as a back-bencher, but was given a ministerial role in the current government for the first time.
Born in Meknes, Morocco in 1954, Azoulay immigrated to Israel with his family in 1963. He served in the IDF as a combat medic, and was a member of the Acre municipal council from 1978 to 1993.
In 1996 he was elected to the Knesset for the first time with the Shas party, and served as an MK uninterrupted until March 2018 when he resigned due to his ill health
. Azoulay’s seat was taken up by his son Yinon.
Azoulay was appointed to his first and only ministerial post in 2015 in the current government as Religious Services Minister, although he served as a Deputy Interior Minister in the Sharon government from 2001 to 2003.
The party took seven seats in the 2015 election, and despite fellow party member Yaakov Margi’s previous tenure as Religious Services Minister, Azoulay was appointed to the role, purportedly due to concerns about Margi’s loyalty to Deri in his battle with former Shas leader Eli Yishai.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Shortly after taking up his ministerial role, Azoulay said Reform Judaism was a disaster for the Jewish people. He subsequently said Reform Jews are not Jewish.
Under a storm of protest from Diaspora leaders, Azoulay backtracked somewhat, saying that all Jews are Jewish even if they sin, but insisted that Reform Judaism had damaged the Jewish people by bringing about assimilation.
Perhaps the most significant of all Azoulay’s work as a politician came during his tenure as Deputy Minister for the Interior, when he was appointed by then Interior Minister Yishai to head a professional committee to investigate the status of the Falash Mura, descendants of Jews in Ethiopia who converted to Christianity under duress in the late 19th century.
The committee included future chief rabbi Shlomo Amar who conducted the halachic research, a former head of the Interior Ministry’s Population Authority and Rabbi Yosef Hadane, head of the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel.
Amar and the committee determined the Falash Mura were Jewish and should be brought to Israel but undergo a streamlined conversion process.
This led to Operation Wings of Doves which brought more than 7,000 members of the community in Ethiopia to Israel between October 2012 and August 2013.
Azoulay is survived by his wife and four children.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>