Argentina-Israel soccer match cancelled due to BDS

Argentina have cancelled their final World Cup warmup match against Israel scheduled for this Saturday in Jerusalem, striker Gonzalo Higuain said on Tuesday.



"They've finally done the right thing," Higuain said in an interview with ESPN, confirming reports the game had been cancelled following political pressure.



عاجل | #فلسطين: رئيس الفيدرالية الفلسطينية في أميركا الجنوبية: ميسي وماسكيرانو والمدرب ضغطوا لإلغاء المباراة مع "اسرائيل" — الميادين عاجل (@AlMayadeenLive) June 5, 2018

אז ארגנטינה מבטלת. כל כך הרבה כסף, קומבינות ושקרים, חיבוק דוב כל כך מסורבל בצרוף לחץ מטורף לשחק בירושליים, ולקינוח המלמול הזועם של רגב ״אני רוצה לראות אם מסי לא ילחץ לי ולראש הממשלה את היד״. את תראי, את תראי. — שלי יחימוביץ (@Syechimovich) June 5, 2018

Lebanon based television channel Al Mayadeen tweeted that the head of the Palestinian Federation in South America stated that the pressure to cancel the game with Israel came from Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano and team coach Jorge Sampaoli. Argentinian media said the decision came after pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in Buenos Aires and Barcelona against the pre- World Cup match being played in the city."This is a Palestinian victory one nill at the 90'th minute," said Join List MK Ahmad Tibi, "all due to a self-goal from [Culture] Minister Miri Regev.""[I want to } thank Messi, he and his team-mates made the right decision in favor of sport and against politicization," he said.Regev pushed to move the friendly match from the original location of Haifa to the Israeli capital, she also claimed Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi will visit the Kotel.Yesh Atid MK Pnina Tamano-Shata lamented the cancellation saying "it was a high-point for many children and adults.""It began with the discussion over the Independence Day ceremony, continued with unending arguments regarding the next Eurovision contest and now the cancelled game with the Argentinian team," she said, "this is not sport nor culture, it's the finest ugly politics possible."Labor Party MK Shelly Yachimovich took to twitter to write: "So Argentina is canceling. So much money, trickery and lies, a clumsy bear-hug with added insane pressure the game should be held in Jerusalem. And for dessert, Regev mumbling in anger: "I want to see if Messi willl not shake my hand as well as the hand of the Prime Minister." You will see, you will see."The match in Jerusalem's Teddy Kollek Stadium was to be Argentina's final game before they kick off their World Cup campaign in Russia on June 16.