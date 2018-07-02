Report: Father Naddaf is subject of criminal investigation

Father Gabriel Naddaf.
Greek-Orthodox Christian priest Father Gabriel Naddaf is the subject of a more than year-long investigation into criminal offenses, according to Hebrew-language news site 0404, which contributed evidence to the police investigation.
A Haifa court lifted a gag order on the investigation on Sunday night, the news site reported, but details of his alleged crimes are still under wraps.
The investigation was recently completed, and its findings have been passed to the State Attorney's Office which will decide whether or not to indict Naddaf.
In 2016, Channel 2 reported that Naddaf faced allegations that he attempted to seek sexual favors from youths he came into contact with.
The allegations included claims that Nadaf together with a Palestinian associate helped arrange entry visas for Palestinians into Israel for illicit business purposes and sexual favors.
Nadaf denied the allegations, saying that “criminal elements in the community” had tried to frame him, and gained access to his Facebook accounts and cellphone to incriminate him by corresponding in his name.
Naddaf was one of the honorees selected to light an Independence Day torch in 2016.
In 2012, he established the Israeli Christians Recruitment Forum – Christian Empowerment Council to encourage Christian integration into Israeli society and increase Christian enlistment to the IDF.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report