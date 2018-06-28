Report: Government to declare south Tel Aviv a national priority

African migrants in Tel Aviv.
The government will declare south Tel Aviv a national priority in light of the high number of asylum seekers it has absorbed, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
Kan reported Wednesday night that the government will grant residents of south Tel Aviv benefits and assistance and will invest millions of shekels into rehabilitating run-down neighborhoods.
This comes over two months after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted a new plan for Israel’s migrants, only to cancel it
less than 24 hours later.
The deal reached between the Prime Minister’s Office and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stipulated that Israel could deport some 16,000 migrants to Western countries, while granting a “suitable” legal status to some 16,000 others. It also included a plan to rehabilitate south Tel Aviv, with suffers from poor infrastructure, prostitution and drugs.
According to Kan, the government will next week vote on the resolution, according to which areas around the country will be declared national priorities according to the proportion of asylum seekers living in them.
As such, the first local authority to receive benefits to the tune of tens of millions of shekels will be Tel Aviv.
The proposal reportedly includes budgets from a number of government ministries, including the construction and housing, interior, culture, education, internal security and science ministries.
The main point of the proposal, led by Construction and Housing Minister Yoav Galant, is to bring about the rehabilitation of the neighborhoods through welfare, employment and leisure programs, educational activities and enrichment programs for youth.
A focus will be placed on the elderly and single mothers. The proposal also seeks to strengthen personal security by placing more cameras and sensors on the streets of the neighborhoods.