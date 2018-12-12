NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Report: IDF raids al-Quds University day after similar clash in Ramallah

After two operations to seize surveillance footage in Ramallah, the IDF entered Abu Dis.

By
December 12, 2018 14:45
Operation Protective Edge

IDF soldiers take part in Operation Protective Edge.. (photo credit: ANNA GOLIKOV)

 
The IDF raided al-Quds University in the Abu Dis neighborhood of Jerusalem on Wednesday. It collected surveillance footage from the campus cameras, according to official Palestinian media channel WAFA.

Soldiers were met by protesting locals who attempted to block their way. After demonstrators hurled stones and glass bottles, the soldiers fired tear gas grenades and rubber bullets, according to the report.

The purpose of the mission is unknown. Soldiers searched faculty and student offices before seizing the video recordings.

Earlier this week, the IDF carried out two similar missions in Ramallah. On Monday, soldiers locked WAFA reporters in a room to search the premises, according to Palestinian reports; on Tuesday they collected security footage from the building.


Before Tuesday's mission, soldiers also encountered protesters throwing stones. The confrontation ended again with tear gas and stun grenades.

Abu Dis lies outside the security fence separating Israel from the West Bank and is less than a kilometer southeast of the Old City. It has reportedly been suggested as a capital for a future Palestinian state.

