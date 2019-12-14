The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Mossad helps Denmark bust 20 terrorists - report

In July, Mossad Director Yossi Cohen noted that his agency has thwarted a large number of terror attacks, especially on airliners, across the world.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 14, 2019 20:50
The Mossad was behind successful efforts by Denmark to nab a cell of 20 terrorists planning a wide wave of attacks, Channel 12 reported Saturday night.
According to the report, Danish security officials arrested the terrorists and also seized a variety of weapons.
In June, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a conference in Tel Aviv that Israel had used its cyber intelligence capabilities to thwart around 50 ISIS terrorist attacks in dozens of countries worldwide.
While Israel previously disclosed that it had provided the intelligence to thwart an ISIS plot to bomb a United Arab Emirates Etihad Airways flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi, Netanyahu revealed that the intelligence that broke the case was obtained through cyber tools.
He said that while he could not give specifics, the audience could “multiply by about 50” the Sydney airline terrorist plot, and that would be the number of terrorist plots worldwide (mostly by ISIS) that Israel has helped to prevent thanks to its cyber intelligence powers.
“The plane from Sydney to Abu Dhabi was not going to be hijacked but exploded in midair,” he said. “We used our cyber tools to discover that ISIS was going to do this, and so we alerted the Australian police. and they stopped it before it could happen.
“This particular incident I can talk about because it was leaked to the media,” Netanyahu said. “If you multiply that by 50, it will give you an idea of the contribution that Israel has made to prevent major terrorist operations, especially from ISIS, in dozens of countries. Most of those cases were foiled because of our cybersecurity operations.”
Cohen is half-way through his term which he started in early 2013 and has achieved a reputation as a bold and daring leader ready to take risks to get high-value intelligence and bringing benefits to Israeli allies.


