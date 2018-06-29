Report: Palestinians protests in Ramallah, Gaza security border

Wounded Palestinian medic is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Dozens of Palestinian protesters near Ramallah were dispersed by the IDF using tear-gas reported Palestinian news agency WAFA on Friday.
The Ramallah protest was aimed against the "Deal of the Century" the Trump administration believes might lead to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Six Palestinians were injured during what had been called "the Great March of Return" protest on the Gaza border fence on Friday when IDF forces used live ammunition and tear gas, reported WAFA.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported 35 Palestinian injured, including three medics.
The protests are ongoing and a crowd of 2,000 Palestinians is now centered around three locations on the Gaza fence-border.
15 fires were lit by Palestinian terror kites on Friday in the Gaza border communities, all fires are now under control.