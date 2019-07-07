Republicans and Democrats slam Barak over choice of new party's name

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Former prime minister Ehud Barak found himself involved in the hyperpolarization of American politics on Sunday, when the name he chose for his new political party faced criticism from both sides of the aisle in the US.



A day after Democrats Abroad Israel chair Heather Stone said that Barak calling his new party, the “Israeli Democratic Party,” was “misleading” the co-chairs of Republicans Overseas Israel criticized the choice.

I can't figure out why @barak_ehud would want to identify with a party that has gone off the rails especially when it concerns Israel and the Jewish People. Just sayin'... https://t.co/686W5GrsYN — Marc Zell (@GOPIsrael) July 7, 2019

“Why Ehud Barak would want to name his new party after this bunch of losers is beyond me,” Marc Zell wrote on Twitter. “I can't figure out why Barak would want to identify with a party that has gone off the rails especially when it concerns Israel and the Jewish People.”Zell expressed hope that “the Israeli party will have more common sense than its American namesake.” But then Zell walked back the criticism.“To be clear the GOP/ROI didn't criticize the name,” he tweeted. “We merely thought it odd that a fledgling Israeli party would choose a name associated with a growing wave of anti-Israel & anti-Semitic sentiment. It's the Dems who are upset.”Fellow Republicans Overseas Israel co-chair Kory Bardash said he did not think Barak intended to connect his party to its American namesake.“He just translated poorly from Twitter,” Bardash said.Barak responded to critics saying the name is unfit for a party that is not democratic by telling KAN radio that his party’s institutions would be ready for the next election after the current one.In his first response to Barak’s party’s name, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli media was giving too much attention to “a fringe candidate who had no chance.”Blue and White number two Yair Lapid responded to Barak’s choice by quoting Juliet from Shakespeare: “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose. By any other name would smell as sweet.”

