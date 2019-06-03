'Shabbat restaurant' petitions to receive kosher certification

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

A Yemenite restaurant petitioned the Chief Rabbinate, the Jerusalem Religious Council and the Chief Rabbis of Jerusalem on Monday to be allowed to be Kosher and open on Shabbat.





Bab al-Yemen, or the Gate to Yemen in Arabic, is part of a new Jerusalem trend where you can eat in a restaurant atmosphere on Shabbat, but all of the foods and drinks are prepared according to Shabbat laws. Furthermore, the customer does not have to pay on Shabbat and can prepay or pay after.

"There is no reason for the hotels to receive a kosher certificate and to operate on Shabbat, while kosher restaurants that do not violate Shabbat cannot do so," Yehonatan Vadai wrote in his petition.

Vadai, who owns Bab al-Yemen, argues in his petition, that a restaurant like his is no different than a hotel or hotel meals where people pay before and are still able to receive kosher food prepared according to Jewish law, with no issue.

"Absurdly, an Israeli backpacker can wander around the world ... and find in almost every place the possibility of a Shabbat meal, with the payment arranged before or after Shabbat," the petition states. Yet, "In the State of Israel and Jerusalem, its capital, these young people encounter a lack of a solution for them."



The petition refers to the same model Chabad uses all around the world to help Jewish travelers receive kosher meals.

Vadai also owns Carousela, which has used alternative kosher certifications like Hashgacha Pratit and, later, Tzohar, but these organizations won't give a certification to a restaurant open on Shabbat. Vadai received support from prominent rabbis such as Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Aryeh Stern.



He “liked the idea and wanted to put in a recommendation that the restaurant be deemed kosher, but ultimately he said that his hands were tied by the rabbinate’s decision.”





Eliana Rudee contributed to this report. Vadai's restaurant is not the only one to do so. Ofaimme Farm, while it offers some non-kosher wines and spirits, offers an option where customers can buy wine, challah, smoked and cured fish, kugel, pastries, sandwiches and farm cheeses on the spot, before or after Shabbat.

