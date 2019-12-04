Reuven Rivlin: Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz are going crazy

President Reuven Rivlin accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz of going crazy in his address at the annual memorial ceremony for Israel's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, in Sde Boker."It seems to me that you want to go crazy," Rivlin said. "So, if that is what you want, go crazy! But why drag the people of Israel with you?" Rivlin said there is still time to fix the situation, reach agreements and "return Israel to the correct path."Rivlin's comments come after Netanyahu and Gantz met on Tuesday night. The meeting ended after only 45 minutes due to disagreements between the two.The last day to form a government and avoid a third election is next Wednesday.