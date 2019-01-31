Revival of Creedence

Creedence tribute band Creedence Clearwater Revived.
The music of Creedence Clearwater Revival has lived on for almost 50 years since the famed American band broke up in 1972. The songs of leader John Fogerty – from “Who’ll Stop The Rain” to “Fortunate Son” - have proven to be a soundtrack for the turbulent ‘60s and continue to appear in films focusing on that era and on classic rock playlists.
One of the more successful Creedence tribute band, smartly titled Creedence Clearwater Revived, will be revisiting the band’s oeuvre on their first visit to Israel later this year. Featuring Peter Barton, who spent 20 years as Eric Burdon’s replacement in The Animals, the quartet will perform on June 2 at the Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv and the following night at the Congress Center in Haifa.
Tickers are on sale at *8780, www.leaan.co.il or www.barak-tickets.co.il, 04-8377777
