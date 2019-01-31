Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Revival of Creedence

One of the more successful Creedence tribute band, smartly titled Creedence Clearwater Revived, will be revisiting the band’s oeuvre on their first visit to Israel later this year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
January 31, 2019 14:21
Creedence tribute band Creedence Clearwater Revived

Creedence tribute band Creedence Clearwater Revived. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The music of Creedence Clearwater Revival has lived on for almost 50 years since the famed American band broke up in 1972. The songs of leader John Fogerty – from “Who’ll Stop The Rain” to “Fortunate Son” -  have proven to be a soundtrack for the turbulent ‘60s and continue to appear in films focusing on that era and on classic rock playlists.

One of the more successful Creedence tribute band, smartly titled Creedence Clearwater Revived, will be revisiting the band’s oeuvre on their first visit to Israel later this year. Featuring Peter Barton, who spent 20 years as Eric Burdon’s replacement in The Animals, the quartet will perform on June 2 at the Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv and the following night at the Congress Center in Haifa.

Tickers are on sale at *8780,  www.leaan.co.il  or www.barak-tickets.co.il,  04-8377777

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

MEMBERS OF Women of the Wall pray at the Kotel.
January 31, 2019
State attorney threatens to open non-Orthodox Kotel section

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut