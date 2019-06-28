Riots break out in Jerusalem after Palestinian man attacks police

Clashes in Issawiya 390.
Riots have broken out in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on Thursday night, after a Palestinian man was earlier killed by Israeli Border Police.
A police spokesperson said there are large numbers of units in the area, as police and soldiers have encountered rioters throwing stones and fireworks, and police units have gathered in other neighborhoods around the city in case of further incidents throughout the night.
Earlier on Thursday evening a masked man approached police officers from a side-street in Issawiya and fired fireworks directly towards them, and was shot in response.
The deceased was 20-year-old resident of Issawiya who had previously served time in prison for intending to carry out a terror attack against Israelis and had recently been released.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his wounds.
