Rivlin hands over mandate, begs MKs to prevent third election

Rivlin told the MKs, each of whom now has the chance to form a coalition, that their political fate does not matter as much as the everyday life of the average citizen.

President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein scolded Israel’s politicians on Thursday for enabling the country to have two elections and possibly a third race that could take place in March.
Rivlin and Edelstein met at the President’s Residence, formally initiating a 21-day period in which any MK could obtain the support of a majority of the Knesset's members and form a government. Rivlin officially informed the speaker that both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz failed to build a coalition.
“When the last two Knesset terms began, I asked you to set aside your election swords and clean away the dirt,” Rivlin said. “I told you that political considerations must no longer be what solely guides you. You must show awareness of our sovereignty, statesmanship and responsibility for the people of this dear land.”
Rivlin told the MKs that their political fate does not matter as much as the everyday life of the average citizen.
“During these 21 days, consider your go obligation to the people,” he said.
Edelstein reminded the MKs that he begged them to cancel the September election before it took place. He said MKs told him the election was necessary because its results would be dramatically different.
“They weren't different and neither would a third or fourth race be,” he said.
In a mantra he repeated regarding different sectors of the population and groups facing challenges, Edelstein said that, “no one wants additional elections!” He concluded by calling upon the public to pressure their MKs not to allow an additional election to take place.


Tags Benny Gantz yuli edelstein Reuven Rivlin
