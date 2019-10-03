Rivlin: Israel is in crisis, needs government now

Israeli democracy is in a state of emergency, and a government must be formed as soon as possible, President Reuven Rivlin said at the 22nd Knesset’s inaugural meeting, which was overshadowed by the political uncertainty on Thursday.



Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein addressed the long period of political uncertainty, which saw the 21st Knesset be inaugurated and dissolved in a period of less than two months, less than six months ago. They both said the solution is a unity government.

“We are facing a time of crisis for the House of Jacob, an emergency for Israel’s security and for Israeli society, an emergency for Israeli democracy,” Rivlin said. “Forming a government is not only the wish of the people. More than ever, in times like these, it is an economic and security need the likes of which we have not known for many years.”Rivlin said a broad governing coalition would allow Israelis “to put the disagreements between us to one side and work on finding areas of agreement...to give us all an opportunity to breathe a little, to heal.”The President listed a number of “real life” areas that the government must address, from combatting the Iranian threat to making day-care cheaper to tacking rising crime in Arab communities.Rivlin also asked Israelis for forgiveness if he did anything that hurt them, as is customary before Yom Kippur, which is next week.Edelstein was practical in his speech, addressing remarks to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz: “My office is a few meters away. Sit. Talk. Turn over every stone until you find a formula. We can bridge the gaps. We can repair the tears. We certainly can reach unity.”The Knesset Speaker said Israelis will not forgive the MKs if there is a third election in a year.“Let’s not fool ourselves that we can place blame on each other. We will all carry it,” he warned.Eight of the lawmakers sworn in on Thursday were new to the Knesset. The new Knesset will have 28 female MKs, one less than the Knesset sworn in in April. The 20th Knesset (2015-2019) reached a record high of 35 women, but had only 28 immediately after the election. And the Knesset will only have four open members of the LGBT community, as opposed to five in April. This may be the first Knesset in which no member has a mustache without a beard, after Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz shaved his off in an election campaign stunt, and Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi did as well to much less fanfare.Edelstein remained Knesset Speaker in the interim, though his future in that role depends on the coalition. He told KAN Bet this morning that he would be would be willing to take part in a rotation in the role if need be.Later Thursday, the Knesset was expected to authorize Likud MK Miki Zohar as chairman of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, which serves as an interim House Committee, determining when the Knesset meets until there are permanent committees, and for Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi to be interim Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman. UTJ MK Moshe Gafni remains Finance Committee chairman, a position he has held consistently since 2015 and for many years before that.Earlier, Netanyahu offered Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman to join the government he is trying to form, in a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.Netanyahu told his former aide and ally and current political nemesis that he should join as soon as possible in order to contribute to the formation of a unity government.But Netanyahu’s spokesman said there did not end up being a breakthrough in the meeting.Liberman released a statement after the meeting saying that he urged Netanyahu to have Likud, Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu meet to decide the next government's guidelines on policy and only then deal with distributing portfolios and who should go first in a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office.If no progress is made toward building a coalition in upcoming days, Netanyahu is expected to return his mandate to form a government to President Reuven Rivlin.The Joint List’s 13 MKs did not attend the Knesset inauguration, as they were taking part in the High Follow-Up Council for Arab Citizens of Israel’s general strike in protest of what they called police apathy in the face of rising crime and violence in Arab communities, including over 70 murders this year.

