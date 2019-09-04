Rivlin: Jewish Hebron not stumbling bloc to peace

The Jewish community in Hebron is not a stumbling block to peace but a test of the ability of Jews and Arabs in live together, President Reuven Rivlin said on Wednesday in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba.

He spoke at a conference in the Judean community, in advance of a visit to nearby Hebron to mark the 90th anniversary of the massacre in which 67 Jews were murdered.

Rivlin spoke of the long history of Jews in the city, where King David once ruled and where the Jewish forefather Abraham purchased a burial cave now known as the Tomb of the Patriarchs. The biblical forefathers and foremothers are buried there.

In recent years, historians have tried to rationalize the 1929 Hebron massacre as if it was about Zionism, Rivlin said. These claims have no basis in reality, he explained. The massacre was carried out against all Jews irrespective of their ideological standing and only because they were Jews.

Rivlin received resounding applause when he thanked the Jews who settled in Hebron in the aftermath of the Six-Day war, which he described their doing at personal risk and out of a love of the people and the land of Israel.

