Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rivlin: Jewish Hebron not stumbling bloc to peace

He spoke at a conference in the Judean community, in advance of a visit to nearby Hebron to mark the 90th anniversary of the massacre in which 67 Jews were murdered.

By
September 4, 2019 12:49
1 minute read.
Rivlin: Jewish Hebron not stumbling bloc to peace

President Reuven Rivlin in Kiryat Arba . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Jewish community in Hebron is not a stumbling block to peace but a test of the ability of Jews and Arabs in live together, President Reuven Rivlin said on Wednesday in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba.


He spoke at a conference in the Judean community, in advance of a visit to nearby Hebron to mark the 90th anniversary of the massacre in which 67 Jews were murdered.
Rivlin spoke of the long history of Jews in the city, where King David once ruled and where the Jewish forefather Abraham purchased a burial cave now known as the Tomb of the Patriarchs. The biblical forefathers and foremothers are buried there.


In recent years, historians have tried to rationalize the 1929 Hebron massacre as if it was about Zionism, Rivlin said. These claims have no basis in reality, he explained. The massacre was carried out against all Jews irrespective of their ideological standing and only because they were Jews.


Rivlin received resounding applause when he thanked the Jews who settled in Hebron in the aftermath of the Six-Day war, which he described their doing at personal risk and out of a love of the people and the land of Israel.


Related Content

AYELET SHAKED: Without a big, strong United Right there is no chance settlement annexation will happ
September 4, 2019
Shaked: Now is the time to build a new neighborhood in Hebron

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings