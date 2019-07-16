MOUs signed between Israel and South Korea

President Rivlin at Korea - Israel Economic Forum .
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Several memoranda of understanding were signed between Israel and South Korea during President Reuven Rivlin's State visit to Seoul. The president has been in the country since Sunday.
This is Rivlin's second visit to South Korea. He was previously there 17 years ago in his capacity as Minister of Communications.
In the course of a bilateral business forum hosted by the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) MOUs were signed between the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and the Israel Export Institute. Another MOU in the field of robotics was signed between the Israel Export Institute and the Daegu municipality.
Both Israel and South Korea are interested in finalizing a Free Trade Agreement, and South Korea is also keen ton acquiring the Iron Dome, especially in light of the security threats confronting South Korea.
Other agreements signed during the visit were in the realms of energy and education.
“We faced great challenges, so we had to develop great solutions,” Rivlin said.” We see challenges as opportunities - this is the secret of Israel as a start-up nation."
Korean Minister of Trade Yoo Myung-hee responded by saying his country hopes the FTA will be signed soon. He further said that the Talmud “teaches us that if your friend has vegetables, offer him meat,” driving home the necessity of the two countries raising each other up.
