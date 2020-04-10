Rivlin celebrated Passover with daughter against coronavirus laws

President Reuven Rivlin celebrated the Passover Seder with his daughter, her partner and their two children against the regulations instated due to the coronavirus pandemic, several Israeli media outlets report.A nationwide lockdown was enforced upon the country since Passover Eve so as to prevent people from holding large Seder meals and therein potentially infecting and becoming infected with the novel COVID-19.the live Seder which played Wednesday night on Keshet's Channel 12, in which a video showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holding a Seder with his family played, showing Avner, who is known not to live with his parents, attending the holiday dinner.Avner's older brother, Yair, does live with his parents, while Avner does not. He has additionally made a social media account for his newly-purchased Akita puppy, which shows him playing with the dog in the lawn in the Prime Minister's Home.Maariv contributed to this report.According to the various reports, Rivlin's daughter has been staying at the President's Residence since Tuesday evening all the way through the holiday and she, as well as the rest of her family, tested negative for coronavirus before going to stay with her father."Before the Shabbat enters, I wish to apologize," Rivlin wrote on his Twitter page on Friday afternoon. "I see the harsh responses to my daughter accompanying me during the holiday and I understand most of them."Since Nehama passed away, my children have been assisting me a lot in my personal business, as well being my contacts in work-related needs during the holidays and weekends when my office is not staffed," he explained. "I understand that if people do not understand the agenda as a president, it is difficult to understand this and I am sorry for that."The President's Residence spokespeople explained that since Rivlin's wife, Nehama, passed away, "one member of Rivlin's family has been at his side regularly so as to assist him in his personal needs and to allow him to be in contact in the framework of his position."A similar scandal was recognized during