Rivlin first Israeli president to visit Serbia

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin and Serbia's President Alexander Vucic in Belgrade, July 26, 2018.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
President Reuven Rivlin became the first Israeli president to visit Serbia when he was hosted by the country’s President Aleksander Vucic on Thursday.
During his short visit, Rivlin made sure to commend Serbia for legislating the return of Jewish property that had been seized by the Nazis.
The Israeli president was greeted by an honor guard attired in period-style blue uniforms, as compared to the red-uniformed honor guard that greeted him in Croatia earlier in the week.
Rivlin told Vucic that he was greatly honored to be the first Israeli president to visit the country, even though the visit was only for a day.
Rivlin, who returned to Israel on Thursday night, was primarily in Serbia for the naming of a street in memory of Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl, whose parents had lived in the country and are buried there.
The naming of the street was in honor of the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel.
Drawing parallels between Serbia and Israel, which last year celebrated 25 years of diplomatic ties, Rivlin said that both still have to struggle to maintain their independence against forces that would like to put an end to their existence.
He said that he would be pleased to host Vucic in Jerusalem.
Rivlin noted the significant Israeli investments in Serbia and said that this was a sign of true partnership.
He added that he would like to see enhanced cooperation on more levels.
Relating to the Jews of Serbia, Rivlin commented that Serbia had been home to one of the oldest Jewish communities outside the land of Israel. Jews had already settled in Serbia in the days of the Roman Empire, he said.
Aware of the suffering of Serbian Jews during the Holocaust, Rivlin said that this is a chapter in history that must not be forgotten.
Vucic said that Serbia was committed to supporting Israel’s continued existence in peace and security. He also related to bilateral trade relations and said that Serbia was interested in increasing economic cooperation.