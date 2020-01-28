The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin in Germany: We're grateful for German commitment to our safety

President Reuven Rivlin met Jewish and non-Jewish school children, as well as German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 28, 2020 16:27
President Reuven Rivlin meeting German Defense Mininister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin meeting German Defense Mininister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin began his state visit in Germany on Tuesday with a meeting with German President Frank-Walter
Steinmeier and speaking with students at the Berlin Moses Mendelssohn School, a Jewish school in Berlin, a press release on behalf of his office reported.
  
When Steinmeier asked the students if their Jewishness was an issue in other schools, a non-Jewish girl told him that in her previous school, she was told that she wouldn't exist if Adolf Hitler was still alive because she’s black.
The girl said that she is proud to learn in a Jewish school, where she feels she belongs.
Both presidents shared with the students how vital it is to use education as a tool to fight the never ending war against antisemitism and racism.
Rivlin then met with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and the two of them met German and Israeli soldiers who trained together in Israel. Rivlin thanked her for the support Germany offers Israel and the two met with German and Israeli soldiers who trained jointly in Israel.
Rivlin thanked her for the support Germany offers Israel.
“We are grateful for the German commitment to Israel’s safety,” he said, and mentioned that German air-force pilots train in Israel and Israeli paratroopers collaborate with their German colleagues. “Such joint training is important to ensure we are ready to deal with threats now and in the future,” Rivlin said.
Moses Mendelssohn (1729-1786) was the founder of the Haskalah movement and was a major figure in the Jewish enlightenment period. In addition, he also translated the Torah to German alongside his own commentary and released the first Modern Hebrew magazine Kehilat Mosar.    


Tags culture germany Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Battling antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
4 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
5 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by