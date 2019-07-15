Rivlin meets South Korean President, talk about increasing cooperation

President Rivlin meeting with President Moon of South Korea.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
X
President Reuven Rivlin met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday at the Presidential residence in Seoul.
The two presidents signed memorandums of understandings between the two countries in the fields of energy and education.
They also discussed how to increase the cooperation between the countries in other fields as well, as Rivlin invited his Korean counterpart to visit Israel.
During their discussion, Rivlin noted that 2018 marked a record year for Korean tourists to visit Israel, but also noted that the full potential is not being realized, mostly due to the travel warnings that the Korean government issued on Israel. Rivlin requested that the travel warning be reexamined as it does not reflect the security situation in Israel.
"Your education system and the famous Israeli chutzpah are a model for us," Moon told Rivlin, and added that "Israel and Korea share common democratic and economic values, and our relationship has grown stronger over the years."
Moon stressed that "Israel is known as a start-up nation, with the most startups in the world, and I look forward to learning about the Israeli success story.”
"I believe that Israel and South Korea can work together to spread the blessings of technology and innovation throughout the Middle East," Rivlin concluded. "Let us explore the miracles we can make together.”
