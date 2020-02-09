Rivlin requests clemency for Israeli with mental illness detained in Peru

President Reuven Rivlin has called on the President of Peru Martin Vizcarra to grant clemency to Israeli citizen Hodaya Monsonego who was been jailed there for almost half a year. Hodaya, 24 who is cognitively impaired was arrested around six months ago on suspicion of smuggling drugs and now faces criminal charges. In his letter, Rivlin observed out that Hodaya suffers from mental disabilities and has been diagnosed with limited cognitive ability, and that her judgment is therefore impaired. In addition, he wrote that she has no previous criminal record and that it is reasonable to believe that her unique condition, as described in his letter, led her to unintentionally being involved in the matter. The president requested that the authorities take into account her fragile condition, adding that Hodaya only speaks Hebrew and that she has found it difficult to communicate with her local lawyers. “Taking into account these severe humanitarian circumstances, we are deeply concerned for Hodaya’s mental and physical safety, especially in light of her prolonged detention and distance from her family,” stressed the president in his letter. “Under these unique circumstances, I would kindly appeal to your mercy and compassion with a request for your personal intervention to grant Ms. Hodaya Monsonego a pardon.”Monsonego was found with 28kg of cocaine in her luggage, but her family claim she was taken advantage of because of her cognitive impairment. Monsonego’s family has said that she was accompanying a friend on a trip to South America and was helping take care of the friend’s children, aged eight and nine. Before their journey home, Monsonego needed to buy new a new suitcase because her old was damaged, and her friend bought one for her. According to Monsonego’s family, it was in this new suitcase that the drugs were placed.
Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.
