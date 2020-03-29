The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rivlin takes up cause of treatment of elderly during coronavirus crisis

Rivlin underscored in all these conversations that the whole policy towards the elderly, especially Holocaust survivors, should be reconsidered.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
MARCH 29, 2020 21:26
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin talks during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus February 12, 2019. (photo credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin talks during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus February 12, 2019.
(photo credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)
Following appeals by angry families of elderly residents who the Health Ministry is transferring from private nursing homes in Rishon Lezion and Pardes Hanna to other accommodations, in order to make room for soldiers who have  to be isolated if mildly infected or in case they are carriers of coronavirus, President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday spoke to Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman.
There have also been complaints from the families of residents of sheltered  living homes in Jerusalem and Beersheba who are upset that when some residents in both places had been tested positive for the virus, that additional tests were not immediately carried out on all the other residents, particularly taking into account that three of those in Jerusalem who had tested positive, had died.
In the case of the transfers, in Rishon Lezion alone, there are 66 Holocaust survivors among those designated for transfer. Efforts by the municipality to prevent such a move, despite the fact that there are plenty of empty hotels to which the soldiers could be sent, fell on deaf ears.
Sons and daughters of the elderly residents have explained on electronic and social media that it would be an extremely traumatic experience for their parents who have lived in these expensive facilities for years to be removed from what is familiar to them.
When they had no other recourse, the families turned to Rivlin for help.
In addition to speaking to Litzman, Rivlin also spoke to influential people in the Prime Minister's Office to impress on them that they must find another solution.
In his conversation with Litzman it was also agreed that all senior citizens showing symptoms of the virus would be hospitalized even though  there is very little room left in Israeli hospitals for the intake of new patients.
Rivlin underscored in all these conversations that the whole policy towards the elderly, especially Holocaust survivors, should be reconsidered.
 Such disruption in the twilight of their lives was intolerable he said, particularly in light of the fact that this is the sector of society that built the state.
"These people were there for us for many years," he said. "Now, we should be there for them. We must not abandon them at this difficult time."


