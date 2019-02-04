Rivlin welcomes Austrian president, thanks him for fighting antisemitism

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

President Reuven Rivlin and his wife Nechama on Monday welcomed Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer.



Van der Bellen, who was previously a professor of economics at the University of Vienna, has been president since January, 2017. He has something in common with his host in that both lost their first bid for the presidency – Rivlin in 2007 when he was defeated in the first round by Shimon Peres— and Van der Bellen, who was supported in both attempts by the Green Party, first lost in in 1992.

Rivlin eventually succeeded Peres in 2014 by defeating Meir Sheetrit, who subsequently retired from politics.Peres also failed in his first bid for the presidency, and in a shock result, was defeated by Moshe Katsav.Schmidauer like her husband, is a Green Party activist.Van der Bellen, in commenting on the common history of Austria and Israel, hailed Theodor Herzl as a great Austrian who was the visionary of the Jewish state.But he said there was also a very dark side to the relationship – namely the Holocaust "for which Austria accepts responsibility."He conceded that Austria had been late in accepting responsibility "for the tens of thousands of Austrian Jews who were murdered by the Nazis," but in the final analysis Austria had accepted its share of the blame. There were also Austrian Jews who were expelled by the Nazis and others who fled and were among the builders of the new homeland in what became the State of Israel.The Austrian president commended Israel as "the symbol of stability in the Middle East which established a democracy if a difficult neighborhood."Returning to the subject of National Socialism., he said that it was something that had not suddenly descended overnight. "It was already there long before."Relating to present day antisemitism, Van der Bellen said "there must be zero tolerance for antisemitism. We want Jews to feel safe and we want them to live in peace. We also want Israel to be able to live in peace."The subject of rising antisemitisim in the world and the high incidence of antisemitism in Austria had been raised by Rivlin in his welcome address. While acknowledging Van der Bellen "as a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people who has spoken out against antisemitism" Rivlin said "Unfortunately, antisemitism doesn't disappear and has intensified worldwide including in Austria."But Rivlin was also aware of efforts being made in Austria to combat antisemitism, with Van der Bellen in the forefront of the struggle."It will be a tragic day if the Jews of Europe have to hide their identities for fear of being victims of antisemitism," said Rivlin."The fight against racism and antisemitism is not a Jewish struggle, but a human struggle," he declared.Rivlin later escorted Van der Bellen to Yad Vashem, where the Austrian president said in advance that he would bow his head in memory of the victims.Yad Vashem, which is arguably the most important Holocaust memorial in the world, symbolizes the light and the dark of Austria. Situated on the mountain named for Theodor Herzl, it will remain the permanent testimony to the Nazi atrocities.Long after the witnesses who have bequeathed their experiences to posterity have gone, their voices and their faces will linger in Yad Vashem's many video-taped recordings.Van der Bellen is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but it is not certain whether the meeting will take place before or after the PM has voted in the Likud primaries.

